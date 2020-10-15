InvenHelp Inventor Develops Specialty Cleaning Tool (FGC-108)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been in the cleaning business for about 16 years and I have never seen a tool that cleans floors well, so I invented this special cleaning tool," said the inventor from South Cleveland, Ohio.

The EVERYDAY MOP features an efficient way to clean floors in a shorter amount of time than usual. The versatile design would allow for various job tasks to be completed with one tool, increasing the convenience for homemakers and those in the cleaning business.

The inventor described her invention inspiration. "After many years in the business I decided to come up with a tool that makes cleaning floors easier, less time consuming and cost effective."

