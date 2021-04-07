Inventec unveils new server solution Seadra with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

"Inventec has established a strategic relationship with Intel. We continually provide the best solutions with the optimal TCO and the latest technologies to customers," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG). "We now roll out a new server—Seadra—a high performance 2U platform that has adopted the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. With built-in AI acceleration, it can help speed data's transformative impact, from multi-cloud to intelligent edge and back."

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly code-named "Ice Lake," are equipped with 8 to 40 powerful cores in a wide range of features, frequency and power levels. The processors continue to harness and deliver AI acceleration, optimized specifically for the platform's architecture.

The platform is optimized for cloud workloads that support a wide range of Xaas environments. It includes the security-enhancing Intel SGX that allows shared data collaboration without compromising privacy or integrity of data flows.

To increase the performance of encryption-intensive workloads, the processors use Intel Crypto Acceleration that includes 5G infrastructure, SSL web serving and VPN firewalls.

Hero features not only include the Intel Software Guard Extensions and crypto enhancements for security, but also the Intel Deep Learning Boost (Vector Neural Network Instructions) for acceleration, the Intel Speed Select Technology for flexibility, gen-to-gen performance improvement for workloads, and the Intel Resource Director Technology for manageability.

Inventec Seadra

Inventec Seadra is a high-performance, highly scalable, efficient and impressive process-based server system. In this latest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Inventec has yet again delivered an industry-leading, workload-optimized platform suited for those requiring serviceability and reliability without compromising performance.

The highlights of Seadra includes:

Ability to accommodate up to 6x PCIe Gen4 x16 slots and 1x OCP 3.0 slot

Supports TDP up to 270W

Offers high bandwidth network communications capabilities

Reduces TCO

Seadra enhances performance by harnessing the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors' built-in AI acceleration. It offers 40 cores, 80 threads and includes up to 8 channels per socket with 2 DIMMs per channel for 32x DDR4 DIMM slots, as well as the support for new Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series modules. .

Seadra is ideal for handling a diverse range of scenarios, including virtualization, hyperconverged storage, cloud computing, and high-end enterprise servers.

