InventHelp Inventor Creates A New Card Game With Elements Of Fun And Strategy (SDB-1470)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy creating new games to play with family and friends at social gatherings," said an inventor from, Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented the RAINBOW 18. My design provides a fun and challenging card game for game night."

The invention provides a fun new card game with elements of chance and strategy. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional card games. As a result, it could spark friendly competition and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for individuals ages 7 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1470, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

