InventHelp Inventor Creates a Versatile Sign Kit (CBA-3471)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aiken, S.C., wanted to fulfill the need for a multi-design display unit for expressive individuals.

The EXPRESSION KIT's attention getting design is lightweight and weatherproof. It provides drivers, homeowners and others with an appealing means of communication. It also lets user's communicate in a non-verbal manner. Additionally, it would be ideal for outgoing individuals.

"I wanted to create something that helps convey a message on a sign," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3471, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

