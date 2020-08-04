InventHelp Inventor Creates Automotive Accessory (SUU-636)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a flat and could not find anything to remove the center cap so you can take the tires off," said an inventor from Foristell, Mo. "So, I created the CENTER CAP KEY."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for removing the center caps from trucks with dual wheels. It saves time and effort when changing tires while also avoiding accidental damage to center caps. It would quickly and easily dislodge the center cap without risking costly damage. The user could also be spared painful muscle strains and possible hand injuries. When a flat tire is experienced, a motorist would not become stranded and unable to change the tire, thereby avoiding frustration and significant delays. This tool would be strong, reliable, cost effective, ergonomic, and practical. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "My design allows you to take of the center cap, without breaking it."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-636, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

