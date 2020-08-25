InventHelp Inventor Creates Backdrop Accessory (BMA-5567)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create this after seeing podcasts and selfies with unappealing backgrounds, like bathrooms, that the user may not want viewers to see," said an inventor from Millville, Mass. "So, I created the SELFIE BACK DROP."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a line of decorative backdrop pieces intended for use while capturing a self-photograph or video to improve the look of a digital image/video. It would be easy to use and install, and features a novel, interchangeable design. The SELFIE BACK DROP could be used in a variety of locations to create a more sleek and professional area for capturing photos or videos. The device would be portable, and easy to store. Additionally, design variations would be available.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "My idea is unique because it gives the user interchangeable and customizable backdrops. They will appreciate the ease of use, storage, and portability"

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5567, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

