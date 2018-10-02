InventHelp Inventor Creates Child Safety Seat (DLL-3465)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas, wanted to fulfill the need for a child safety seat designed to automatically alert a parent when a child is accidentally left behind inside a parked car.

The KOOL-4-ME promotes peace of mind by attracting attention in a timely manner. It also prevents discomfort, hypothermia, hyperthermia and possible death. Additionally it provides protection for parents, grandparents and caretakers.

"As a mom and a nurse, I was hurt to see kids die every summer due to being left in a hot car," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

