InventHelp Inventor Creates Combination Cleaning Tool (IPL-594)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Crawfordsville, Ind., wanted to create a better, stronger and more effective cleaning tool.

The SWOP 's multi-functional design saves time and energy. It is durable, lightweight and easy to use. It also makes quick work of the drudgery involved with cleaning floors.

"I wanted to design a cleaning tool that saved space and was convenient," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-594, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://inventhelp.com

