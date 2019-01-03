InventHelp Inventor Creates Convenient Way to Walk Two (or More) Dogs (DPH-564)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep my two dogs together, or many dogs together, as you walk them," said an inventor from Ft. Lupton, Colo. "I came up with this accessory to make this possible without the need to use multiple leashes, which just end up in a tangled mess."

She created a prototype for the PET POLE to make it easier to walk two or more dogs together. The unit keeps the dogs at the same pace. The device reduces physical stress and strain on the dog walker. Additionally, the invention is designed for ease of use, and it is producible in different sizes, colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

