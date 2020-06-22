InventHelp Inventor Creates Deer Repellant (CLM-442)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked as a truck driver for over 30 years, and have seen and read alarming statistic on the number of deer killed on roads," said an inventor from Columbus, OH, "I wanted to create a way to prevent this from happening, so I created DEER REPELLANT."

The invention fulfills the need for an outdoor roadway deer deterrent/deflector. It provides a continuous method of protecting deer and potentially other wildlife from roadways and other areas of danger, and it could offer safety to save human lives on the road. The product would serve as a natural deterrent to keep deer/animals within a defined zone and away from road arteries. It is also easy to use, safe and functional. I could be useful to state, local and federal government. Additionally, it could help reduce accidents involving deer, therefore potentially saving people money on car insurance claims.

The inventor states why his idea is unique. "It's unique because grass seed is being planted already, why not use this and potentially save lives?"

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

