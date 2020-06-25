InventHelp Inventor Creates Device To Improve Digestive Health (NJD-2062)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sayreville, New Jersey has developed a device to improve digestion health and promote healthy bowel movements. The HERE YOU GO was inspired by the inventors own experiences. "I was inspired to create this device from personal and professional experience."

This patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an accessory designed to aid in digestion while promoting a bowel movement. It could provide individuals with peace of mind and added comfort. The device could relieve constipation and promote healthy bowel movements. It may even relieve the pain and bloating associated with constipation. Additionally, it features a simple, yet effective, design.

The inventor described their unique design. "I believe my simple, inexpensive, and effective design makes my idea unique."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

