InventHelp Inventor Creates Electronic Tracker For Children (SDB-1083)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to plan a party for my son at a water park, and found it would be helpful to have a way to keep track of the kids, while still allowing them freedom to explore on their own," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "So, I invented the MASTER BAND."

The invention fulfills the need for a light-up wristband that would remind children to return to a designated area at a given time. It increases safety and security for children, as well as convenience for parents or other supervising adults. The device would be ideal for outings to the mall, amusement parks, zoos, water parks, etc. It could help parents keep track of children, while also allowing them a level of independence. It also would be ideal for campers and hikers, as well as for group outings/parties. Additionally, design variations are available.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "The lightweight and colorful design make my invention unique."

