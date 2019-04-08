InventHelp Inventor Creates Fall-Prevention System (BGF-2316)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Scaffolding is expensive, massive and takes a lot of time to construct and take down," said an inventor from River Rouge, Mich. "I needed a better, easier solution to prevent falls when working in hazardous areas. Personal need drove me to invent this fall-prevention system."

He created a prototype for the D J SAFE WORK SYSTEM to prevent workers from falling while doing jobs in hazardous areas. The system enables individuals to work more safely and efficiently. It is ideal for use when working in areas with no flooring and any work requiring ladders. The invention is easier to build and tear down than scaffolding. This expedites total work time. Additionally, the system is designed to be easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

