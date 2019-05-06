InventHelp Inventor Creates Firearms Accessory to Catch Shells (HTM-7419)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a shooter, and I hate having to pick up all my shells at the end of each shooting session," said an inventor from Amarillo, Texas. "All shooters complain about having to do this, so I came up with this idea as a solution. Now there is no need to waste time picking up shells."

He developed THE SPIDER, patent pending, to conveniently catch ejected shells. The accessory eliminates the need to pick up shells after each shooting session. It thereby saves the user from having to bend over or kneel down to pick up shells. All of this makes shooting sessions more enjoyable. Furthermore, the device is easy to use with a variety of firearms. It also serves as a safety device to prevent the expended shell from hitting other shooters on the range.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

