InventHelp Inventor Creates Floor Outlet And Data Access Box (LGI-2902)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ""I am an electrician, and I created this to solve a common problem I have," said an inventor from Brooklyn, NY. "I created a prototype for the FLOOR OUTLET AND DATA ACCESS BOX to solve this problem."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an electrical floor box solution for both AC power and data communication connections. It is an adaptation of the broader AC power floor box solution to include both AC power and various data connection alternatives, which are commonly available today in a wide range of combinations while fitting standard outlet box dimensions. Electricians could help meet customer needs for floor mounted power and data connections. Additionally, it could save space by allowing desks and equipment to be placed closer to walls without having to be concerned about the 2 to 6 inches of space often needed for wall outlet systems.

The inventor described his unique design. "I think it solves the problem of wiring being exposed on the floor."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2902, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

