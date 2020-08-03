InventHelp Inventor Creates Fun Brain Teaser (PIT-1076)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new form of entertainment, that would also be a great brain challenge," said an inventor from New Castle, Pa. "So, I created TIA'S PUZZLE."

The invention fulfills the need for a three-dimensional puzzle that would be challenging for children and adults. It features an attractive design and high entertainment value. The puzzle would be a brainteaser that would require effort and perseverance. It would be a wonderful way to encourage older children and adults to engage in "real world" play instead of screen time. This puzzle would help users develop spatial reasoning and fine motor skills as they manipulated the pieces. Additionally, design variations are available.

The inventor describes the unique features of their idea. "I think the challenging nature of my invention is unique and appealing to all ages."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

