InventHelp Inventor Creates Golf Tee Accessory (LST-1036)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to eliminate the need to search for a golf tee if its hit by a drive," said an inventor from W Covina, Calif., "so I created the ANCHOR/STAY TEE"

This product would not only ensure a golfer did not lose tees during a round of golf, but it would make quick work of retrieving his tee after each shot, which would save time and effort. It could save money, with fewer tees being lost. The device would eliminate the need for a golfer to search the ground in his tee box, it would prevent delays, which would extend a courtesy to golfers in his party, as well as in parties that were following. The device would be small, portable, and easily stored in a pocket or golf bag. Additionally, it could be offered in a range of attractive colors, as well as in different styles.

The inventor states why his idea is unique. "I believe the feature of retaining your tee, and not having to search for it makes my product unique."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1036, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

