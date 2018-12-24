InventHelp Inventor Creates Hand Tool Holder (CCT-4237)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bradford, Ohio, wanted to fulfill the need for a new type of magnetic tool holder design.

The HELPING HAND is easy to use, convenient and efficient. It permits a small number of hand tools to be kept in close proximity to one's work location. It also allows those tools to be easily accessed as need. Additionally, it eliminates the risk of tools falling to the floor or into dark recesses. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired by playing with my grandbabies in my garage. My idea started as a game of who could pull a lug nut across the table without it clamping onto the magnet," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

