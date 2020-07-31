InventHelp Inventor Creates Healthy Alternative To Conventional Rolling Papers (KPP-120)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something that would offer a healthier way to smoke without having to ingest the harsh chemicals and tobacco in conventional cigar wraps and rolling papers," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. "So, I invented the ROSEBURNERS."

The invention provides a smoother and more pleasant smoking experience. It would fulfill the need for a healthier alternative to conventional rolling papers and cigar wrap. It features an innovative design, ease of use, improved safety, and ability to enhance a smoker's experience. Smoking marijuana or cigar tobacco wrapped in "ROSEBURNERS" would result in less toxins ingested into the body and lungs, which would help prevent cancer and other such potentially fatal diseases. These new wraps would also allow for a smooth and even burn of marijuana or a cigar and would be free of any harsh aftertaste. Additionally, it could be produced in different sizes and flavors.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "I think people will appreciate that they are chemical and tobacco free, and they give no harsh after taste."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KPP-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

