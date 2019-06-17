InventHelp Inventor Creates Highly Visible Safety Gear for Motorcyclists (OCM-1336)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I ride a motorcycle, and I wanted to ensure that I was visible to all of the motorists on the road," said an inventor from Perris, Calif. "Being visible is the best way to stay safe. That led me to develop safety equipment that would attract attention so that drivers know where I am."

He developed the MOTORCYCLE L E D SYSTEM to ensure that the rider is clearly visible to all motorists. The accessories enhance the visibility of turn signals and brake lights so that other drivers know the rider's intentions. This helps to reduce the risk of collision with other vehicles, which is designed to enhance rider safety. The gear features a highly visible, attention-getting design. Additionally, the design adds a stylish touch to the rider's outfit.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

