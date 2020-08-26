InventHelp Inventor Creates Improved Calendar Clock Design (HUN-943)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've experienced difficulty using calendar clocks with buttons in the back," said an inventor from Houston, TX. "So, I created the AMMA DAY CLOCK."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a proposed digital day clock and calendar that would be tablet sized with front controls for ease of user accessibility. It's appealing for its combination of the large digital day clock and calendar display features that would be simple and intuitive to use and operate. This clock is designed for businesses, schools, daycares, those with limited sight or dexterity, etc. The combination of the energy saving e-ink display screen and rechargeable battery operation would allow the AMMA DAY CLOCK to be used at home as well as for portable or travel use. Additionally, it could be modified to fit the needs of the user by character size and language.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "I believe people will like the front controls and background choice of features designed to appeal adults and youths, and it will be rechargeable for use when traveling."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-943, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

