InventHelp Inventor Creates Improved Electronic Toll Paying Device (LGI-2874)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having problems with being charged twice or fined for tolls I was paying with my electronic toll paying device," said an inventor from Elmont, NY, "so I created an improved product that can prevent these issues, called the E-Z ACCESS ACCOUNT PLUS."

The patent pending invention fulfills the need for a proposed wireless tollbooth transponder for motorists. It offers the ability to verify and document the user account balances and individual expense events for every toll paid. This could eliminate motorists being charged incorrectly for tolls. Additionally, it could offer features such as camera image capture with time and date stamping, pass code access, and fingerprint or face ID authorization.

The inventor states why his idea is unique. "I think my design is unique because it will eliminate possible fines or double charges for people who use this device. It also protects their information, and is easy to use."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2874, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

