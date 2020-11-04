InventHelp Inventor Creates Improved Method for Securing Hosiery (LGI-2939)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I couldn't find a product on the market that successfully held my compression hosiery as I needed," said an inventor from Brentwood, NY. "So, I created MC EZ WEAR."

The invention fulfills the need for a more secure means to ensure that compression hosiery remained in place. It is comfortable and easy to use. The invention eliminates the cumbersome and time consuming need to reposition. It may enable users to wear compression hosiery more often. This new securing method eliminates embarrassment associated with hosiery falling. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2939, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

