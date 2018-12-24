InventHelp Inventor Creates Mobile Organizational Cart (CBA-3449)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from North, S.C., wanted to fulfill the need for a mobile flat panel and accessory work storage cart.

The LITTLE RED SPACE SAVING CART (MOBILE) is easy to use and convenient. It promotes safety and provides easy accessory to needed items. Its simple yet functional design saves space. Additionally, it can be wheeled to any area of work.

"I wanted to create an organizational cart that was convenient, space saving, and mobile," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

