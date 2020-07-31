InventHelp Inventor Creates Multi-purpose Lawn Tool (JMC-2200)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Several years ago, it occurred to me that mowing the lawn, then weed whacking could be made easier," said an inventor from Spokane Valley, Wash. "So, I invented the ONE CUT."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a device enabling the grass to be cut and edges trimmed at the same time. It is easy to attach and use, and saves time and money. It also could reduce the amount of labor and physical strain a person must use to mow the lawn. Additionally, it could improve lawn appearance and features a durable design.

The inventor describes the unique features of their idea. "It's all in one. It combines the best of two products and needs in one process, and saves time."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

