InventHelp Inventor Creates New Snack (WDH-2552)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to snack on and experiment with peanut butter," said an inventor from Washington, D.C., "so I created C's IDEA!"

This invention fulfills the need for a new type of snack that would offer an enjoyable taste. The appealing features of "C'S IDEA" would be its novel formula, delicious taste and crunchy texture. It would be a delicious and flavorful treat that could be especially appealing to those who love nuts and snack food lovers of all ages. It would also be simple to serve and reasonably priced, and could make a great gift for the holidays. Additionally, this product could be offered in various serving sizes.

The inventor states why her idea is unique. "The texture is very unique. People who like to snack will love this treat, especially those who like nuts or peanut butter."

The original design was submitted to the Washington DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

