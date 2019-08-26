InventHelp Inventor Creates Organizer for Customer Loyalty Cards (FRO-688)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to store and organize all of my customer loyalty cards," said an inventor from Visalia, Calif. "Normally they become a jumbled mess, which is why I came up with this compact unit in which to store them all."

He developed the patent pending BARCODE KEY TAG HOLDER to store and organize customer loyalty cards. The accessory prevents such cards from cluttering up a key ring. It keeps loyalty cards readily available for ease of access. The unit also protects loyalty cards against damages. The invention includes a compact, space-saving, easily portable design. Furthermore, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-688, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

