InventHelp Inventor Creates Portable, Lightweight Seating Option (BMA-5235)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to carry a chair around with me so that I could have a seat and rest whenever I needed to," said an inventor from Gloucester, Mass. "This inspired me to develop an easily portable folding chair that I could use virtually anywhere I go."

He developed the PACK AWAY to fold down and collapse into a 15-inch carrying case. The folding chair is designed to be compact, lightweight and easily portable so it can be taken along everywhere one goes. The design ensures that comfortable seating is readily available for use. This enables the user to sit down and relax whenever he or she becomes tired. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use indoors and outdoors.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

