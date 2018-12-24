InventHelp Inventor Creates Potty Training Aid (CCT-4245)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from College Hill, Ohio, wanted to fulfill the need for an updated potty chair for training boys.

THE TINKLE TWINKLE is an effective potty training method. Its unique design allows little boys to stand while urinating right from the beginning of the toilet training process. It is usable by girls too. It also improves accuracy and eliminates frequent misses. THE TINKLE TWINKLE is convenient for parents and caregivers. Additionally, it promotes peace of mind.

"I have two sons and my first son would not sit on the potty and instead stood up. I wanted something that would teach boys how to urinate standing after they had been sitting to learn," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

