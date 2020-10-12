InventHelp Inventor Creates Scrub Brush Accessory (BRK-2365)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While taking a shower, I noticed that the bathroom floor needed cleaning, so I took a brush with a handle and started scrubbing with my feet. I knew this could be an easier way to scrub my bathroom," said an inventor from Helena, Ala. "So, I invented the SHOWER SHOE SCRUB."

The invention fulfills the need for a means of quickly and effectively scrubbing a bathtub and surrounding shower area. The device would be comfortable to wear and would provide the user with a quick and effective way to scrub the shower. It would eliminate the need to bend over to scrub bathtub and shower flooring, which would help to prevent back pain. Individuals could rest knowing that a shower area would be completely scrubbed for a sparkling finish and professional results. Additionally, it could convert a difficult bathroom cleaning chore into an easy task.

The inventor described their unique design. "My design is unique because of the shape and ease of use. The solid scrub surface can cover more than bristles and it is more durable than traditional scrub brushes. Additionally, it would make cleaning a bathroom a quick and simple task!"

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

