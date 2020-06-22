InventHelp Inventor Creates Sunbathing Pillow (BGF-2391)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like having to lay flat on the ground while sunbathing," said an inventor from Richmond, MI, "so I created the R S SUNBATHING BUDDY."

The invention fulfills the need for an effective means of providing additional support while sunbathing. It would help to provide added comfort while sunbathing. This specially designed pillow would offer comfort and support of the head while lying face up or face down. It is easy to use, and has a compact, convenient design. Additionally, it could be produced in various colors and materials. There is also a prototype available upon request.

The inventor describes his invention. "I think my invention is unique because it makes sun bathing more pleasurable, and it is easy to use and portable!"

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

