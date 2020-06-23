InventHelp Inventor Creates Tractor And Lawn Mower Attachment (ALL-1968)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An InventHelp inventor from Jenkinsburg, GA has developed a new lawn mower and tractor attachment for trailers, called the QUICK HITCH.

The inventor was inspired to create this item through personal experience. "I created this invention from my experience working with trailers and wagons, requiring me to use different attachments."

The invention fulfills the need for an attachment for garden tractors and riding mowers. It is efficient, easy to use, and convenient. The QUCIK HITCH could be adapted for use on many, if not most garden tractors and riding mowers. Additionally, it could permit such a machine to be used to interchangeably tow traditional lawn tractor attachments and trailers, as well as larger utility, small boat, and related trailers around a property.

The inventor describes his invention. "My invention makes attaching a trailer to a lawn mower or tractor easy."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1968, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

