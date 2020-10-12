InventHelp Inventor Creates Weed Removal Tool (avz-1942)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to pull weeds that wouldn't involve the back pain or bending over associated with traditional long handled tools," said an inventor from Hot Springs Ark. "So, I invented the TOE HOE."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a small garden hoe tool for attachment to a shoe/boot. Not only could the invention provide a way of easily removing unwanted plants and weeds from any ground area, it could rely on the foot/leg power of an individual. It would reduce the need to bend over to use hand tools. It could also eliminate fatigue of the hands, as well as pain in the back from bending over. The tool would add to safety by reducing the need to place the hand in shaded areas where biting insects or other pests may reside. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The inventor described their unique design. "My design is unique because of it ease of use, pain relief, and safety factors."

SOURCE InventHelp

