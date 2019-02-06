InventHelp Inventor Designs Accessory for Fidget Spinner Toys (SOG-299)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and comfortable way to play with fidget spinner toys," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the EZ SPIN."

The invention provides a fun and easy way to use a fidget spinner. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a fidget spinner between the forefinger and thumb. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could provide added enjoyment. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent stress and strain on the hand and fingers."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

