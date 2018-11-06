InventHelp Inventor Designs Assistive Device to Help Reach Feet (FLA-3114)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable, strain-free way to put on shoes and reach the feet for personal care," said an inventor, from Clewiston, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending ADJUSTABLE SHOE CHAIR."

The assistive device provides an easier way to put on and remove socks and footwear and to paint toe nails. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and peace of mind and it could increase independence. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with disabilities and injuries and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance safety, comfort and convenience."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

