InventHelp Inventor Designs Child Safety Device (WDH-2261)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a quick and easy way for parents to find their children," said an inventor, from Lorton, Va., "so I invented the NATAERO."

The child safety device provides an effective way to help parents locate a child. In doing so, it could help to increase safety and security. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children and young teenagers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent lost or missing children."

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

