InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Accessory for Turkey Fryers (FLA-3081)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to prevent wind from extinguishing the flame on an outside propane burner, used for turkey fries, chili cook-offs and shrimp/crab boils, so I invented the patent pending BURNER WIND BLOCK," said an inventor from Boynton Beach, Fla.

The accessory provides an effective way to shield a propane burner flame from gusts of wind. In doing so, it eliminates the need to repeatedly relight the burner. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to ensure that the oil or water temperature remains consistent. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and catering businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. There will be a hole to run the line to the propane. The tank will remain outside the guard.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make outdoor cooking more enjoyable and convenient."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

