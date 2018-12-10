InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient and Portable Cooking Accessory (AVZ-1279)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to prepare and serve hot foods during picnics, holiday parties and other events," said an inventor, from Tenn., "so I invented the COOK PRO."

The invention provides an effective way to cook and keep foods hot while outdoors or away from home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find an electrical outlet or heating device. As a result, it ensures that foods stay hot and fresh and it could help to prevent food waste. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient alternative to traditional cooking devices."

