InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Dining Accessory (CPC-376)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple and easy way to hold a plate of food, a drink and other items while enjoying a party or other activity," said an inventor, from Branford, Conn., "so I invented the CATERING CRAB."

The dining accessory provides a more effective way to hold food, a drink and utensils at a buffet or party. In doing so, it could help to prevent unwanted drops and spills. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The patented invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles associated with trying to balance a plate and drink at a picnic or party."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

