InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Painting Accessory (AVZ-1793)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I wanted to create a simple way to keep brushes clean and handy while painting," said an inventor, from Penrose, Colo., "so I invented BRUSH BUDDY."

The invention provides an effective way to use and store a paint brush. In doing so, it ensures that a paint brush is easily accessible. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent paint drips and messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient storage option for paint brushes."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

