InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Portable Fan (FLA-3139)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a convenient way to stay cool during warm weather, outdoor activities, hot flashes or stressful situations," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented patent pending STAY COOL."

The invention provides an effective way to stay cool. In doing so, it ensures that a fan is readily available for use. As a result, it enhances comfort and peace of mind and it could provide added safety. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides portable cooling capabilities for everyone."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

