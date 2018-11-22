InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Scratch Ticket Accessory (DLL-3492)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a mess-free way to scratch off the covering on a lottery ticket," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the EASY SCRATCH."

The accessory provides an effective way to scratch off an instant lottery ticket. In doing so, it helps to prevent messes caused by the covering. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to use a coin or fingernail to scratch the ticket. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances convenience and it helps to prevent messes when playing scratch off lottery tickets."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3492, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

