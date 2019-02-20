InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Storage Accessory for Smokers (LAX-1086)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to save a cigarette or a cigar, joint, etc., for later use," said an inventor, from Tujunga, Calif., "so I invented the ROACH PACK: SAVE IT FOR LATER."

The invention provides an effective way to extinguish and store partially consumed cigarettes, joints and cigars. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cigarette packs and cases. As a result, it enables a lit cigarette to be snuffed without damaging the tip, and it increases convenience and safety, and easy access to item for grip. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to protect and carry partially used cigarettes for future use with easy lift of item with utility."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1086, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

