InventHelp Inventor Designs Effective Way to Secure a Toilet Seat (AUP-940)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to secure a toilet seat and prevent it from shifting," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the SECURE SEAT."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent side movement or shifting on a toilet seat. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional flat spacers. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a toilet seat remains securely in place."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-940, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

