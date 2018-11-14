InventHelp Inventor Designs Hands-free Way to Transport Skis and Equipment (SFO-498)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love snow-sports, and I wanted a hands-free solution to carry all my gear," said an inventor from Newark, Calif., "so I invented the IZZY PACK."

The IZZY PACK is an accessory that provides an effective way of transporting skis, poles and other gear that can be hard to carry in rough outdoor environments. It prevents dropping and damaging gear, and it enhances safety with the peace of mind that the user can walk uninhibited by the things they are carrying. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use for winter sports, outdoor enthusiasts and work environments. Additionally, it can be produced with variations in design.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to transporting skis, camping supplies, work equipment and other gear across even the most rigorous path of travel."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

