InventHelp Inventor Designs Improved Grill Accessory (FED-2010)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to grill at barbecues and picnics," said an inventor, from Kent, Wash., "so I invented the patent pending TOP GRILL."

The grill accessory provides an effective way to prevent food from falling into the fire while grilling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional barbecue grilling grates. As a result, it helps to reduce food waste. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and grilling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design "My design could enhance outdoor cooking."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-2010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

