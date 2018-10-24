InventHelp Inventor Designs Improved Makeup Applicator (MTN-3155)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a makeup artist and I thought there needed to be a better way to apply foundation," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the FOUNDATION ASSISTANT."

The makeup accessory provides a more effective way to apply foundation to the face. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional makeup brushes and accessories. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide a more attractive and flawless application. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for makeup artists and individuals who wear makeup. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple, mess-free alternative to traditional foundation applicators and brushes."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

