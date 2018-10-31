InventHelp Inventor Designs Improved Training Aid for Electricians (ALL-1647)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do electrical work and I thought there could be a better way to understand and learn proper wiring for three-way lighting circuits," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented the LEARNING BOARD."

The training aid provides an effective way for electricians-in-training to learn and practice working with three-way lighting circuits. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional training resources and methods. As a result, it could enhance safety, efficiency and hands-on learning. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electricians, maintenance workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple and easy training aid for electricians."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1647, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

