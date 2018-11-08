InventHelp Inventor Designs Improved Way to Prepare Homemade Grits (LLF-261)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "At my restaurant, I was known to have the best grits in town," said an inventor from Frost Proof, Fla. "My new-hire cooks had problems getting the grits right, so I came up with THE GRITS FALL. In one lesson they were making perfect grits every time."

The kitchen device provides a more efficient way to prepare homemade grits and cream of wheat. In doing so, it ensures that grits and cream of wheat are evenly cooked. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce lumps. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design: "My design helps to prevent lumpy and uneven grits."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LLF-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

