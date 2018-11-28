InventHelp Inventor Designs Improved Way to Trim Candle Wicks (MBC-157)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to burn candles but I thought there could be a better way to remove burnt wick pieces," said an inventor, from Mankato, Minn., "so I invented the WICK-IT."

The invention provides an effective way to trim and remove burnt wick pieces from candles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scissors and tools. As a result, it could help to prevent burns and the transfer of black soot and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a quick and easy way to maintain candles."

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

